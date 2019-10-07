Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

I suppose sometimes the entire purpose of a post is just visually exciting schadenfreude, and I’m guessing this is one of those times. This is just a dumb wreck, allegedly caused by the young owner of the Mercedes AMG GT tearing ass around Koreatown, blowing through a stoplight, and hitting a Range Rover, then a hydrant. No one was really hurt. But it sure is amazing to watch.

Though I attempted to confirm everything with the Koreatown branch of the LAPD, so far the only source is this Facebook post from yesterday:

I can’t vouch for all of the details, of course, but it does appear that, via some chain of events—perhaps this driver being an ass and blowing through a red light—this Mercedes did smack into a hydrant, and it did end up turning this $100 to $150,000 sports car into a nice dramatic urban fountain, at least for a little while.

So, a reminder to all of you crazy, super-rich drivers of expensive modern super cars: as long as you don’t hurt yourself or anyone around you, go nuts! Videos like these are amazing to watch, and, what the hell, you guys can afford it, right?