Photo : Simca

So, if I asked you to assign flavors to these adorable 1978 Simca commercial vehicles, what would you pick? I feel like gut-level, most people would say, from left to right, lime, cherry, lemon, and, um, plain? It’s tricky, though. I could do sour apple, tomato, banana, and onion, too. Or even relish , ketchup , mustard, and mayo. Please spend your day evaluating the ideal options here. Thank you in advance.