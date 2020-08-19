So, if I asked you to assign flavors to these adorable 1978 Simca commercial vehicles, what would you pick? I feel like gut-level, most people would say, from left to right, lime, cherry, lemon, and, um, plain? It’s tricky, though. I could do sour apple, tomato, banana, and onion, too. Or even relish, ketchup, mustard, and mayo. Please spend your day evaluating the ideal options here. Thank you in advance.
Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)
More from Jalopnik
DISCUSSION