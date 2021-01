Screenshot : Twitter

So, yeah, cars, man, I love ‘em! Skodas and Triumphs and Tatras and Nissans and Coneys and Messerschmitts and oh man what the fuck is going on.

No one is reading about cars now. Feel free to go bonkers in the comments with your Jalopnik car-community pals, if you want.

Fuuuuuuuuuck.