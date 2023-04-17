Smart #3 Is a Further Departure From the Brand's Tiny Car Roots

The Smart Roadster Coupé from the early 2000s was a nifty little car and did a good job at replicating Smart’s styling in a low-lung, sporty car. It was the automaker’s first proper coupé but was sadly only on sale for three years. Now, in its new all-electric guise, Smart is making a return to the coupé segment with its new model, the Smart #3.



The new Smart #3 sports utility coupé was unveiled this morning in Shanghai, with a similar look to the Smart #1 electric SUV that went on sale last year. That model was billed as a rebirth for the car company and ushered in a new design language, a new powertrain from Chinese company Geely and much bigger dimensions.

The new #3, which is pronounced “ hashtag three,” follows a similar suit and has a design that’s clearly an evolution of the #1. From the outside, the Smart #3 is all smooth lines and curves, said to enhance its aerodynamic performance.

There’s also a “shark nose” design at the front end, which echoes the #1, as does the LED light bar across the nose. The similarities to the #1 continue at the rear, where Smart has fitted a similar tail light array.

Inside the #3, the cabin is strikingly similar to the #1, which is by no means a bad thing. It’s filled with circular shapes that Smart says are “evocative of turbine intakes.” There’s also a 12.8-inch touchscreen at the heart of the center console and a smaller screen making up the gauge cluster behind the wheel.

The Smart #3 will be first showcased in Europe at the IAA Mobility show in Germany in September before it launches in select European markets in 2024. When it launches, the new car will come with two new exterior colors: photon orange metallic and electric blue matte.

As was the case with the Smart #1, it doesn’t sound like the automaker has any plans to bring the #3 over to America anytime soon.