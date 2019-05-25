Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Engine swap a 2020 Toyota Supra? Been there, caught fire to that. But a regular A90 modified as a normal person would, with just new wheels, tires, and suspension? This is a new one from HKS, and it’s done the Gunsai.

The Gunsai touge course is indeed a racetrack, or a test track I guess, a closed course that’s just meant to mimic a genuine mountain road.<CQ

Still, it’s wonderful to see the Supra king himself Max Orido run the car out on a set of white Advans, as Speedhunters noted when it got to get behind the wheel of this thing.<CQ

The more that the A90 gets modified, the more I like it.