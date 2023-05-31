If you watch the video, it looks like pretty much the opposite of a relaxing family-friendly vacation. If there’s any good news to report, it’s that there haven’t been any reports of serious injuries or deaths. Just a ruined vacation for thousands of people who were understandably terrified they were about to die.

Advertisement

“When I got home Sunday night, I had to crack open a beer and think about it, and I started shaking because it just set in. I couldn’t even believe I’m still here,” Hassler told CNN.

Carnival has since released a statement on the incident, saying “Carnival Sunshine’s return to Charleston was impacted by the weather and rough seas on Saturday. The weather’s prolonged impact on the Charleston area delayed the ship’s arrival on Sunday and as a result, the next voyage’s embarkation was also delayed.”