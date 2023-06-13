We’re used to seeing all manner of truck spills here . We’ve had corn spewed all over the highway, eggs that rolled out across the tarmac, and even a whole heap of shit dumped right across the road. Now, a more unfortunate load has met its end, after a semi truck filled with beer overturned and spilled kegs all over the road.



The crash happened on the I-94 in Jackson County, Michigan at around 5 am Tuesday , according to local radio station WWJ. The site reports:

Multiple beer kegs went flying off an overturned semi on westbound I-94 near Sargent Road after Race Road in Jackson County just after 5:15 a.m., causing traffic tie ups for drivers as troopers shut down parts of the freeway to clear the road of alcohol.

Advertisement

The station reports that beer kegs spilled across the freeway, with some even splitting open and spilling the suds across the road. There’s no word on what beer it was that spilled over the road, but here’s hoping it’s nothing of great value - like a truckload of Bud Light.

Advertisement Advertisement

While the beer was being cleared up, motorists in the area were stuck in long tailbacks for “up to a mile” beyond the crash site, near Race Road. WWJ reports that heavy machinery has been called to the site to help clear the kegs off the road, and right the sideways semi .

Aside from the lost beer, the station adds that there is no word on whether there were any injuries as a result of the crash. WWJ also reports that authorities haven’t yet found a cause for the truck’s overturning.

Advertisement

The crash in Michigan is the second beer spill in the space of a week. Last week , a semi carrying more than 20,000 pounds of beer overturned on Interstate 85 in Georgia.