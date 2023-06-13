Advertisement
While the beer was being cleared up, motorists in the area were stuck in long tailbacks for “up to a mile” beyond the crash site, near Race Road. WWJ reports that heavy machinery has been called to the site to help clear the kegs off the road, and right the sideways semi.

Aside from the lost beer, the station adds that there is no word on whether there were any injuries as a result of the crash. WWJ also reports that authorities haven’t yet found a cause for the truck’s overturning.

The crash in Michigan is the second beer spill in the space of a week. Last week, a semi carrying more than 20,000 pounds of beer overturned on Interstate 85 in Georgia.