America Can't Catch a Break, Truck Crash Scrambles Eggs Across Washington Highway

It’s not eggs-actly our place to write about the price of eggs, which has been ridiculously high (like every other commodity) so far in 2023. But we’re poaching the topic as Washington State Police report a semi-truck crash outside of George, a small town in central Washington, dumping dozens of dozens of eggs onto the road. A tragedy for wallets, and breakfasts, across the country.

According to KREM 2 news, the semi rolled over on Interstate 90 near George, Washington (yes, it’s real) on Thursday morning around 6:00 a.m. local time. According to Washington State’s Department of Transportation’s Twitter page, several miles of westbound I-90 were closed Thursday as crews cleaned the eggstremely messy spill from the highway. As you can see in the photos, the crash scene was a scramble, with destroyed cartons galore and loose eggs scattered everywhere. Just imagine trying to whisk your way through that mess on your morning commute.

Advertisement

Reports from local KIRO 7 news explain that the semi was the only vehicle involved in the incident, and no injuries have been reported. At the time of this writing, I-90 westbound has since been reopened, so we can toast to a lack of a jam. Authorities are still trying to determine how the semi ended up on its side.

G/O Media may get a commission 97% off Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus (Lifetime Subscription) Find flight for cheap

With its premium plus plan, you’ll be able to browse flight deals going for up to 90% off in business, premium economy, and economy class. That includes both domestic and international flights. Buy for $50 at StackSocial Advertisement

With the carnage that has been spilled across American highways in the last few months and years, it’s hard to ignore the Italian meals that could have been made, the wings and fried chicken that never reached their game-day potential, and today, the omelettes that will never be enjoyed. Maybe it’s time to consider new ways to protect these trucks and their precious cargo, even if sometimes, nothing of value is lost.