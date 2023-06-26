Photos Show Odysseus, Vessel Used In Titan Submersible Recovery Effort

OceanGate’s submersible Titan went missing last week Sunday during an expedition to the wreck of the Titanic. It was estimated that the missing sub’s occupants had enough oxygen to survive until Thursday morning, but the Titan likely imploded soon after it lost contact with OceanGate’s surface crew. The Odysseus 6K, a remotely operated vehicle, found the Titan’s debris field near the sunken ocean liner on Thursday.

Pelagic Research Services (PRS) deployed the Odysseus to search for the Titan in an operation under the joint command of the Transportation Safety Board of Canada and the U.S. Coast Guard. The deep-sea robot has made four dives over the past week and will likely make more as the investigation continues. PRS has published several photos on its website of its contribution to the recovery efforts in the North Atlantic Ocean.

The Odysseus 6K is rated for a depth of 6,000 meters of seawater or around 6,500 yards. The 98-inch-long deep-sea robot, named after the hero of Homer’s Odyssey, is fitted with a 25-horsepower engine. The Odysseus is also equipped with a dozen cameras to capture video and still images and allow the robot to be safely operated from the surface.

In a statement, a PRS spokesperson said:

“Given its continuous operation under the incredible atmospheric pressures, temperatures, and environmental stresses, it’s a testament to the skill of the team and the engineering of Odysseus. We are very proud to have the ability to perform a complete array of tasks as this investigation evolves.”

According to CBS News, the United States Coast Guard has launched an investigation into the loss of the Titan submersible. The investigation’s formal hearings will likely begin after evidence is collected from the debris salvaged from the seafloor.