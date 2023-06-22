Titan Sub Search Turns Up Debris Field Near Titanic [Update]

The U.S. Coast Guard overseeing the northeast announced the location of a debris field near the wreck site of the Titanic just before noon Thursday. The USCGNortheast is evaluating the findings ahead of a press conference for 3 p.m. Thursday.

Updated Thursday, June 22, 2023 1:20 p.m. EST - A friend of two of the men on board the Titan told SkyNews that the debris seems to be from the submersible :

In the last few moments, we heard from a rescue expert that the debris found in the search for Titan was “a landing frame and a rear cover from the submersible”. David Mearns told Sky News that the rear cover is the “pointy end of it” called the “fairing” and that the landing frame is what the sub “sits on”. He added: “If the faring is off and the frame is off - then something really bad has happened to the entire structure.” ﻿



The findings come from the Canadian ship Horizon Arctic’s remotely operated vehicles. The Arctic was unable to join the search before Thursday morning.

This is a breaking story and we will update it when we know more.

