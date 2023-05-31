It’s easy to draw parallels between Formula 1 and SailGP. Grand Prix and international yacht racing were both born in the late 19th century. Both forms of racing developed reputations as sporting enclaves for the wealthy while pushing technology to its limits to create the fastest vehicles possible. Now, t he ties between the two disciplines are getting closer. Four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel has announced the new Germany SailGP Team as a co-owner.



Vettel launched the Germany SailGP team alongside two-time Olympic bronze medalist sailor Erik Heil. Heil will be at the helm of the team’s catamaran on the water. Two-time Olympic champion Kahena Kunze will be beside Heil as the team’s onboard strategist. She won gold in Rio and Tokyo for Brazil but has a German father. The team’s full lineup will announced at a later date and debut this upcoming season, beginning with the United States Grand Prix in Chicago on June 16th and 17th.

SailGP operates under a national team model where almost every sailor on the yacht must be a national of the team’s country. The championship’s previous season featured has nine teams representing Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Great Britain, New Zealand, Spain, Switzerland and the United States.

The team’s majority owner is Thomas Riedel, president of German communications company Riedel. In a release, Riedel said:

“I see strong potential in all directions with the Germany SailGP Team: athletically, as a business and medially. We believe that a great movement can emerge from this. In addition, we can credibly address our concerns about sustainability and diversity and this is one of the reasons that I approached Sebastien to join as a trusted partner and knowledgeable technology and sustainability expert. Sebastian also knows how to win.”

Vettel will play an active role in the team’s management and operations. The recently retired F1 champion said:

“I see a lot of potential as SailGP starts its fourth season and for the first time with a German team. Parallels between sailors and Formula 1 have long existed. The boats are fascinating and the speeds on the water are incredibly high. The races are exciting and I am happy to be close to them with a motivated group of young sailors. In addition, the series not only uses wind power, but also strives to set new standards in sustainability in sports.”

SailGP’s catamarans can sail up to twice the speed of the wind pushing the vessels, reaching speeds of 60 miles per hour. Sustainability is a significant aspect of SailGP, with the championship taking active measures to reduce the environmental impact of organizing its spectator events. The series even holds a parallel competition scored on positive actions by the teams to reduce their carbon footprint.