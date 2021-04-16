Seattle Jalopnik Readers: Let's Meet On Sunday

Photo : Tom Mansfield

Do you live near Seattle? Do you want to meet up with other Jalopnik readers and one Jalopnik author currently in way over his head with a Jeep FC-170? If so, then Sunday is your day.



I have come to an agreement with the Skagit Farmers Supply Country Store in Stanwood, Washington. On Sunday at noon, Jalopnik readers may gather at the store’s side parking lot (not the front lot). Wear masks, stay six feet from others, don’t be a menace and enjoy the day talking about cars.

The details:

Who: David Tracy + Jalopnik readers

What: Jalopnik Reader Meetup

When: Noon, Sunday April 18, 2021

Where: Skagit Farmers Supply Country Store, 8815 272nd St NW, Stanwood, WA 98 292

Why: Car stuff

How: Ideally, you transport yourself in a functional vehicle. If you do not have a functional vehicle, then you do not attend. Sucks, I know. I’ve been there too many times.