How much range is enough in an electric pickup? Nobody really knows yet, but automakers are hurling estimates at the wall in hopes of finding out. The EPA rating for the launch editions of Rivian’s R1T truck and R1S SUV have been published, and they seem pretty respectable among the rest of the options that’ll soon be available.



Advertisement

The R1T is quoted at 314 miles on a charge, according to the EPA, whereas the R1S sits at 316 miles. That’s the projection for both vehicles equipped with Rivian’s “Large” 135 kWh battery pack and 21-inch wheels, according to Automotive News.

However, that’s not the largest one the company will sell. There will be a smaller capacity option, targeting about 230 miles, as well as a “Max” pack granting more than 400 miles. The latter will tack on an extra $10,000 to the price and can be configured right now on the manufacturer’s website. Rivian has previously pegged the size for that pack at about 180 kWh.

Still, about 315 miles from the mid-grade option is not bad at all. The F-150 Lightning will only go 230 miles on a charge with its smaller battery; the larger one, at 300 miles, still doesn’t quite match Rivian’s estimate. Then there’s the GMC Hummer, the heaviest EV yet, which will supposedly achieve up to 350 miles — for the pickup, anyway. The electric Chevy Silverado, which shares the Hummer’s platform, is aiming for 400 miles. Canoo, who’s definitely proposing one of the more refreshing designs in the EV pickup space, is touting more than 200 miles. And as obvious as I know this is, it bears repeating: Towing will crater all of those numbers.

The catch here is that Rivian’s offerings — starting at $67,500 for the R1T — will be considerably more expensive than the base Lightning and probably Chevy and Canoo’s pickups as well. The entry-level Lightning runs $40K, but again — that’s for what is essentially a work truck. Still, the electric F-150 that the company expects most people to buy will slide in just under $50K, and that’s almost $20K cheaper than a Rivian.

The Hummer is, quite simply, in a class of its own. The earliest models will cost $112,000. Eventually, lower-trim versions will hit lots approaching the Rivian’s price, but that won’t be for a good while — until spring 2024, to be exact.

Of course, range for dollars is merely one consideration for anyone sizing up one of these machines. The first batch of Rivian R1Ts will make deliveries soon; it won’t be long until electric pickup trucks are on American roads once again.