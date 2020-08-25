Remember when Oldsmobile was trying to corner the sophisticated, modern shepherd market? The Delta 88 was considered the pinnacle of the erudite shepherd’s whip, with its pillarless hardtop design ideal for grabbing and dragging an entire sheep into the car, in comfort. Since the demise of Oldsmobile, GM has pretty much abandoned the shepherd car market to Lotus.
Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)
More from Jalopnik
DISCUSSION
Ewe gotta love this.