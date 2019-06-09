Image: Rebellion Racing

It would take a miracle for the Rebellion Racing team cars to win the LMP1 class at Le Mans next weekend. The cars are incredibly fast, and the drivers really know what they are doing, but the regulations prevent this privateer team from competing directly with the Toyota TS050. But at least their cars look freakin’ awesome.

During last week’s Le Mans test day, the Rebellion R13 with Neel Jani, Andre Lotterer, and Bruno Senna ran more than 1.8 seconds off the Toyota’s leading pace. This trio finished fourth at Le Mans last year, 13 laps behind the winning Toyota.

Rebellion CEO Calim Bouhadra commented: “We have immediately liked the true contemporary artist flair of RocketByz. When we get started talking about our Le Mans collaboration, everything was going fast and very strong between us, as we share this rebel DNA with RocketByz. It is so exciting and challenging to introduce our art car and all our new artistic branding in the motorsport playground and make it happen during the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans. I hope we will talk about Rebellion Racing not only for this fantastic artistic collaboration but also for our race results.”

The #3 car will be driven by Gustavo Menezes, Nathanael Berthon, and Thomas Laurent. The team finished test day with the fifth fastest time, just behind SMP Racing’s #11, some 2.7 seconds in arrears of the lead Toyota.

As we have said time and time again, there are far too many boring liveries out there in red, white, and black. It’s totally rad that Rebellion are bringing a splash of color to the grid. I hope that this trend continues for as long as there are racing cars. Race the colorful cars you cowards!