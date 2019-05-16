We thought we had already gaped too much at the new Porsche 935 limited edition car, a modern version of the flat-nosed 911-based race car from the 1970s, painted in its classic Martini livery back when it was revealed. But now there are six more liveries to gape at.

With the new 935 being a modern reincarnation of the 1970s model that carried the same namesake, it only makes sense that designer Grant Larson would want to dress it in some of Porsche’s most iconic liveries.

Joining the Martini livery are six other options:



Here’s a classic Gulf look to highlight the 1970 and 1971 World Sportscar Championship victories for the 935.

There’s the red Momo 935 that raced at Spa, Watkins Glen and Silverstone.



A Sachs look modeled after the 935's 1980 victory at the 12 Hours of Sebring.

The Vaillant 935 victory livery at the Nürburgring in 1977.

A Salzberg livery based on Porsche’s first victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in a different car, the Porsche 917 (which also recently got a modern design study).

An Interscope themed livery based on the 935 that won the 1981 24 Hours of Daytona.

And finally a John Player Special livery modeled after the private Team Kremer Racing 935 that raced in Group 5.



The car is based on the 911 GT2 RS, just redressed as a classic race car painted in a cool livery, and there will only be 77 examples made. I know we seem to have moved on from the retro design craze in mainstream cars, but Porsche knows how to do it right and I hope they never stop.