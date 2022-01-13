People in the U.S. have been waiting for the Toyota GR Supra to offer a manual transmission pretty much since the car was first revealed. Well, wait no more as a new report seems to all but confirm that a 6-speed is coming.



The Drive reports the information comes from a source inside Toyota’s dealer network. They “confirmed” the manual Supra could debut this year.

In this report, the manual transmission will be offered on both the 2.0-liter four cylinder and the 3.0-liter six- cylinder models, likely to debut as an option for the 2023 model year

Toyota has always been toying with the idea of bringing a manual Supra stateside. The company has even admitted to knowing how to engineer and build a manual version – but it was never sure if it would be worth the investment.

So far, Toyota has declined to comment on the rumors of the car coming to the U.S.



Right now there are only 32 new cars available here with three pedals, so another option certainly isn’t going to upset anyone.

It remains to be seen if the manual-equipped Supra would help move units in the U.S., or if it’s too little too late for the car. Last year, Toyota moved about 6,800 units.

It’s not clear if people who wanted the manual Supra simply gave up on waiting and moved onto either a different car altogether or just settled for an automatic Supra. We suppose time will tell.

But hey, only you can decide if the six-speed Supra will be a success. You have all been asking for one, so it’s time to put your money where your mouth is.