Today is Toyota Supra day, for real this time. This is the day we learned what the manual transmission 2023 Toyota GR Supra costs, and then went on to open bank statements or banking apps, or scrambled to check what our daily drivers were worth at trade-in. Kidneys, and other spare body parts, too.



Relax. You might not have to resort to the black market and the organ trade. By some stroke of luck, the GR Supra with a manual transmission will cost the same as one with an automatic, starting at $53,595 including destination. But the price only goes up from there, and easily into the low-to-mid $60,000s. At the low fifties, the GR Supra sounds workable. North of that, well, less so.

As fellow car persons on the internet — who no doubt are as fond of vehicle configurators as we are — Motor1 looked at how much the manual transmission Supra can cost if you check all the boxes: $64,534. To take a closer look, here are Toyota’s starting prices for the entire 2023 GR Supra range (MSRP):



Again, at the low end a “base” model GR Supra MT will run you $53,595 in a white, black or red paint finish. Those are OK, but we can agree that the yellow Supra is best. That’s a few extra hundred, or $54,020 all in.

I’m qualifying “base” model with quotes because the real base model is the GR Supra 2.0, powered by a less powerful turbocharged four-cylinder engine. The 2.0 model won’t come with a stick-shift, and I’d be mad if it weren’t for the Toyota GR86 (with a stick,) which I’d take over the turbo-four Supra any day.

Toyota may have suspected how competitive the GR86 would seem next to the Supra 2.0, so the privilege of rowing your own gears is reserved for the Supra 3.0. Really, if you want the visceral experience of an inline six, six-speed, RWD coupe powered by the I6 savants at BMW but with Toyota reliability in one of the best current designs, it’s the GR Supra 3.0 MT or bust.

It’s just going to cost an uncomfortable amount of money.



Go to the 2023 Toyota GR Supra configurator. Sort by price, highest to lowest —wait, no. That’s just my own habit as an aspirational rich person. Click on the $58,345 special edition Supra A91-MT, limited to 500 models. Pick “Burnout” paint, which is just a matte version of the cheaper model’s white paint that costs $1,645. There’s a mandatory driver assist package that costs $1,195 and includes cruise control and blind-spot monitoring, etc.

Now add the $925 carbon fiber mirror caps, because weight-savings. Then a $59 connectivity kit for color-matched red USB cables. Add the $110 rear cargo mat. Go ahead, add all of this inane crap; live a little. Throw in the $399 three-year paint and fabric protection. And don’t forget the $1,095 destination charge.

That all adds up to $63,773 not including installation charges for accessories. And, of course, not including dealer markups! A new Supra with a stick-shift was going to be expensive, regardless. Might as well get your money’s worth.

