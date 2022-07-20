The Toyota Supra is getting a new limited edition in Japan with an exclusive color combination and manual transmission. This latest special edition, called the Toyota GR Supra Matte White Edition, will have a six-speed manual only and will be limited to 50 units in Japan. This newest Supra is so exclusive that Toyota is holding a raffle for the cars, and entries are open from July 20-21.



The GR Supra Matte White Edition will come with a “Matte Avalanche White Metallic” paint finish and tan interior. It’s based on the RZ trim, the highest available in markets abroad. In the U.S., the RZ is known as the 3.0 Premium.

Supra RZ models also come with a 12-speaker JBL sound system, a wireless charging pad, and a nicer leather interior. Since it’s based on the RZ, the new limited GR Supra Matte White Edition will have all of these creature comforts, but it’s not mechanically different than any other top-trim Toyota Supra.



The GR Supra Matte White Edition will come with a 3.0-liter turbocharged six-cylinder engine making 382 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. Plenty of power for a car that we ighs 3,594 pounds. Power is sent through a six-speed manual transmission that’s smarter than your average stick shift, according to Toyota.

The Supra’s “iMT” system uses a computer that matches engine speed to clutch and shift input, and automatically blips the throttle when a driver changes gears. All top-trim GR Supras come with an active rear differential, adaptive suspension, and upgraded stability control.

Other than the flat coat of paint to distinguish it from other models, the limited edition also has a plaque on the dashboard that reads “GR Supra Matte White Edition” next to a sketch of the car. There’s really not that much setting it apart from regular RZ models. Still, the special edition GR Supra will cost an extra $4,000, with a starting price of ¥7,890,000, or about $57,088 based on current exchange rates.



While the new GR Supra Matte White Edition will be limited to 50 units sold only in Japan, it’s basically the same as the manual-only 2023 Toyota GR Supra A91-MT, a limited edition coming to the U.S. as a one-year import. Toyota is making 500 Supra A91-MT models to mark the return of the stick-shift. And I guess it’s only fair that Japan also get a strictly manual Supra.

