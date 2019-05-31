I know usually these Quick Questions are deep-thought exercises designed to expand your mind into new, uncharted directions, today’s Quick Question is a straight-up simple automotive trivia question: what car company and video game company share a name?

I don’t want to give too much away, so all I’m going to say is that the car company does build cars and has built cars in the past, and the video game maker is well-known and has made some very famous and iconic games.

Both companies are still around, though arguably not quite like they once were. I’ll also say the carmaker is much more obscure than the video game maker.

Okay! Guess away! The answer is revealed in this link right here! Tell me if you got it right in the comments, and, even better, if you have another example of this, I’d love to hear it!