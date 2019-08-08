Uber announced a $5.2 billion loss last quarter, bringing the company’s total losses to $16.2 billion since 2016. In completely, totally unrelated news, here are some public transportation projects currently under construction in the United States that cost less than $5.2 billion individually:

Chicago Red and Purple Line Modernization Project ($2.1 billion) Los Angeles Regional Connector ($1.76 billion)

LA Metro Purple Line Extension Phase 1 ($3.2 billion) Minneapolis Southwest Corridor/Green Line Extension ($1.86 billion)

Seattle East Link rail extension ($2.8 billion) Washington, D.C. Purple Line ($2.1 billion)

Seattle Lynnwood Link ($3.07 billion)



Combined, these seven major public transportation projects are projected to cost $16.89 billion, or about four percent more than Uber’s cumulative losses since 2016.

(All project costs from The Transport Politic’s Transit Explorer tool.)

