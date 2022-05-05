Since its introduction, the Porsche Taycan has made quite the splash in the automotive world, but no accomplishment thus far has stacks up to what it just did.



Advertisement

You see, a lovely Frozen Berry Metallic Taycan Cross Turismo just set an incredibly important Guinness World Record: most consecutive donuts… in an electric car… on ice. Hold your applause for this. In total, the Taycan, piloted by stunt driver Terry Grant, did 69 nice and consecutive donuts.

The record was set in early February of this year on a frozen sea at the 2022 Race of Champions in Pitea, Sweden.

The Taycan was completely stock apart from studded winter tires, and that actually ended up causing some trouble for Grant and his team. In the middle of the video, after the car came to a sudden stop, he was told to slow down. That’s because snow and ice was getting chucked up too quickly and covering one of the car’s sensors – causing the Taycan to enter some sort of safety mode and stop.

“It’s an amazing safety thing on the car. It’s very, very good – makes my job extremely hard,” Grant said.

Another issue the team ran into was the fact the car was starting to really carve through the ice from the weight and tires – making the surface very uneven.

Advertisement

Grant was able to set the record at 69 (nice) just before the sun had completely set. A purple sky bathed one of the worst high-fives of all time as Grant celebrated with a crew member. 10/10 achievement. 1/10 high-five.

Before the attempt, Grant had a very similar thought that I would in that situation.

Advertisement

“I don’t think it’s going to be very enjoyable,” he joked. “I think I’m gonna feel as sick as a pig in a bit.”

Big agree, Terry. Big agree. I truly do not understand how a human can spin around 69 (nice) times and not puke. I guess Grant is just built different.

Advertisement



