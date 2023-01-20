Porsche Is Retrofitting New Infotainment Into Old Models From the Early 2000s

Porsche is bringing modern infotainment into the cabin of its cars from the 2000s, including the 911, Boxster, Cayman and Cayenne. Porsche Classic is offering to update the dashboard of certain models with a pricey new head unit that brings a touchscreen, USB connectivity, Bluetooth, SiriusXM radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality.



Porsche has been doing this for years, giving owners of classic 911s from the 1960s through the 996 generation a chance to bring their dash well into the age of tech with a retrofit that carries Porsche’s seal of approval. Porsche framed the retrofit, called the Porsche Classic Communication Management head unit, as a way to add new features without betraying the interior design of its old cars.

Now, Porsche is extending the eligible models past the 996 with another head unit for slightly newer cars. Specifically, this new head unit fits in the 997 911, 987 Boxster and Cayman, and the first-generation Cayenne. The retrofit is for 911, Boxster and Cayman models from 2005 through 2008, and Cayenne models from 2003 through 2008 — all of which fit a double-DIN unit.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Up to $100 credit Samsung Reserve Reserve the next gen Samsung device

All you need to do is sign up with your email and boom: credit for your preorder on a new Samsung device. Reserve at Samsung Advertisement

The problem with a lot of vintage cars is that they have single-DIN openings, which don’t have enough room to fit a touchscreen that’s in line with modern tech. The PCCM, as Car and Driver refers to it, came with a tiny 3.5-inch screen that’s hardly legible. This seems more like a feature than a bug to me. But then again, I’m partial to dot matrix displays, so I’m probably in the minority here shaking my fist and rallying against touchscreens in older cars. Shout out to the Becker Traffic Pro.



The German automaker also offered the Porsche Classic Communication Management Plus head unit, which fit into certain models. The PCCM Plus got a screen twice as big as that of the regular PCCM, with a more legible 7-inch display. If you have to resort to installing a touchscreen in an older car, the best you can hope for is proper integration. And that’s exactly what the PCCM Plus was for; it’s just now becoming an option for a wider range of Porsches models.

Advertisement

Porsche says the design is based on components already in the cars, including the HVAC controls. The PCCM Plus replaces the stock head unit or CD radio with the generous touchscreen, but hooks right up to the stock amplifier and speakers.

The functionality goes beyond just adding a big screen for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; it also adds on-board navigation, a trip computer and a memory function to store settings related to lights, windshield wipers, climate control and locks.

Advertisement

The navigation system will even receive updates on a regular basis, though it’s unclear how useful these will be with Apple’s and Google’s maps right there within reach. Given the head unit’s design and decent number of features packed inside, it’s no wonder the PCCM Plus for Porsche models from the 2000s will start at $1,475.99.