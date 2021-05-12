Are You One Of The Freaks With A High-Mileage Porsche Cayenne?

Photo : Craigslist

Normally my eyes gloss over these things when I’m looking at used car listings. They’re like dead space in between my other searches for weird cars, but a friend just put me on to a bit of a trend he’d been spotting: high-mileage Porsche Cayennes.

I was surprised by a few things about high-mileage Cayennes:

That they existed at all and hadn’t all exploded.

That people had cherished a blobby egg-shaped Porsche enough to get it to 100,000 miles or 200,000 miles or more in the first place.

That all of them weren’t manuals.

That last point was the most surprising of them. I was sure that the V enn diagram of “people who would keep and maintain a Porsche Cayenne up into six-figure mileage” and “people would would spec their Cayenne with three pedals” would just be a circle. I was equally taken aback that some people loved their automatic Cayennes enough to stick with them, and that the Cayennes had survived the experience.

Of course, reliability is a myth. These are high-dollar enthusiast vehicles and they attract owners who do all their regular scheduled maintenance. This is not a Chevy Cavalier running with no oil change since 1999 situation. With that in mind, l et’s look at some high-mileage Cayennes, see how they’re doing, and see if we can get something out of them about their owners.

If you own or have owned a Porsche Cayenne with some seriously high mileage, please email us at tips at jalopnik dot com. We want to hear your stories and we want to know what blew up.