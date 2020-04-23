Porsche's $1,500 Retro Radio Means Old 911s Can Have OEM Touchscreens Now

Photo : Porsche

Porsche’s going to sell factory-branded touchscreen infotainment systems in both single and double-DIN slot sizes for those of you with older P-cars who can’t live without Siri, Spotify, et al. for the duration of a drive. I bet Stuttgart sells every single one it can make.



The radio units are undeniably elegant, flowing smoothly with the timeless elements of Porsche’s cabin design and looking functional without betraying the look of their respective eras too much.

Photo : Porsche

There are basically two versions: PCCM (stands for Porsche Classic Communication Management) which will essentially be for older cars and PCCM Plus that has more functionality for later models. It’s expounded on in Porsche’s press release:



“911 models of the 996 generation and Boxster models of the 986 generation which were built in the 1990s could already be optionally equipped with a Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system in 2-DIN format. For these sports cars, Porsche Classic has developed the Porsche Classic Communication Management Plus (PCCM Plus) system, which features a high-resolution 7-inch touchscreen with optimised display. The haptic and visual design of the PCCM Plus is based on the adjacent components such as air vents or pushbutton switches. The PCCM Plus can thus be integrated seamlessly into the ambience of the classic sports cars. The peripheral components already installed in the vehicle such as amplifier, loudspeakers or antenna can still be used. The navigation displays in the instrument cluster are also still supported.”

Of course, any air-cooled or front-engine Porsche with a standard single-DIN slot would accept t he little one here too. If you’re looking for more deets, there’s a site devoted to the Porsche Classic Communication Management system.

Porsche’s listing the PCCM unit at 1,439.89 euros ($1,552.53) and the PCCM Plus one at 1,606.51 euros ($1732.18). I’m sure the moneyed hipster scum that’s co-opted the classic Porsche scene won’t hesitate to spend that in a second; in a few years, it’ll probably be harder to find an air-cooled 911 on Bring-A-Trailer with its original radio than one of these.

Kidding, jeez! Some of my best friends are hipster scum.

Photo : Porsche

Though that said–after some consideration, I am going to lean towards grumpiness on this. Old cars are fun because they’re old. Because you’re there to drive and appreciate the technology of a bygone time. Do you really need yet another screen to field texts and emails, in your classic sports car of all places?



(I don’t actually care what radio you put in your car.)