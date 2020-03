As a car myself, I love these songs.

I had listened to a bit of Porches before but I was stunned when he played not one but two car-related songs in a row on a livestreamed set the other night. I went right back to pull the two of them up on their own, Range Rover above and “Car” below.

Go through the guy’s whole catalog of music videos if you have the time, there’s some good shit in them, from a 1970s personal luxury car I’ll leave you to identify and a duallie Dodge Ram that’s just perfect.