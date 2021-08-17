Polestar really wants you to see its Polestar 2. So much so that it’s embarking on a 21 state, 33 stop tour to get people behind the wheel, and hopefully pick up some sales.

Advertisement

No one knows how well the 2 is selling because Polestar doesn’t just keep its sales numbers close to its chest, doesn’t release them at all. You can find bits and pieces of sales data if you dig, but it’s not enough to paint a picture. For instance, one report from Madison, Wisconson based site Madison cited automotive analytics firm Motor Intelligence in saying just 259 were sold the first half of this year.

Whatever its sales are, it wants to sell more. So they’re embarking on what seems like a concert tour . C alled 2 on Tour, it’ s split into two 17 city groups: West/Central and East. The tour kicked off this weekend with the first stop in San Jose and with the next stop being this Thursday in Boston . It all ends December 19th in Tampa, Florida.



​​Polestar North America CEO Gregor Hembrough says it’s a way to build awareness for the vehicle and the brand.

Navigating across 21 states, 2 on Tour will bring more awareness of the Polestar 2 in locations that have a new Polestar retail location, or one opening soon.

This tour comes on the heels of Polestar’s plan to increase its retail spaces to 25 by the end of the year and launch a new, cheaper Polestar 2 model for 2022. For $45,900 you get a 231 horsepower single motor Polestar 2 with 260 miles of range. Will all this get people to check out the small Volvo/Geely backed brand?



If you’re interested in the tour you can sign up here.