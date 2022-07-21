Polaris is recalling tens of thousands of vehicles because their steering wheels can separate while driving. The company says that some 2020-2022 RZR XP 1000, RZR XP Turbo and RZR Turbo S Velocity models as well as the 2020-2022 General 1000 and General XP 1000 models can be impacted. All in all, just about 38,900 vehicles are being recalled around the world.

The steering wheel flying off can result in a loss of control that could result in a crash that would leave occupants with serious injuries. Polaris is telling owners to stop using the vehicles immediately and contact a dealership for free repairs.

So far, the company has received 48 reports of “broken or cracked steering wheel spokes.” That’s a bit less than ideal, in my non-expert opinion.

Those defects have resulted in nine rollovers and five injuries, according to the company. That being said, the company hasn’t given any details on the severity of the injuries. It’s also safe to assume no one has died from the defect, which is always good.

Polaris first issued a Stop Sale, Stop Ride order on October 27, 2021 after it notified the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Then, on December 23, 2021, the company announced the voluntary recall in cooperation with the Commission. However, in the past few days, the company expanded the scope of vehicles that are impacted by the defect.

The CPSC says all of the impacted models were sold at dealers from July 2021 to October 2021. Depending on the vehicle, they cost between $18,600 and $28,900.

If you think your Polaris was impacted, you can call the company at 800-765-2747 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST or you can head over to polaris.com and click the “Off-Road Safety Recalls” tab to check if your VIN is included in the recall. I linked it right there for you, since I’m such a great guy.