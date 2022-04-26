We have a somewhat tense relationship with side by sides here at Jalopnik. We’re still mad at the whole lot of them for what they did to Andrew Collins a few years ago. We know that these machines can be super dangerous, but they can also be super fun. So keep them at arms length and don’t let them stab you in the back, and you both come out the other side a little happier.

So when I got the chance to test the fastest and most powerful side by side ever built [that’d be the Polaris RZR Pro R] I was cautious in my acceptance of the offer. But here I am, ready to rip one of these wild machines across the desert somewhere outside of Las Vegas.

This new machine uses a massive-for-a-side-by-side two-liter naturally aspirated screamer of an engine, pushing out 225 horsepower. The RZR Pro R weighs just a smidge over 2000 pounds, as well. So you can think of this as basically a Safari Honda S2000, but 800 pounds lighter, and with 27 inches of suspension. Basically, your overland 4Runner can suck it, because this mega machine is going further, faster, and funner.

I don’t really know what to expect out of today, but here I am, slipping off into the desert this morning to see exactly what awaits me. Whatever comes next, wish me luck. If you don’t hear from me by tomorrow, send a search party. Or maybe don’t. Who knows, I could have loved the thing so much that I absconded with it to the wilds of Mexico never to be seen again. That might not be too awful of an existence. I’d never have to hear the name Elon Musk again.

Anyway, here’s your chance. What do you want to know about this supercar of off-roading? Drop some questions in the comments below, and I’ll do my best to answer all of them in my review coming next week.