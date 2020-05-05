Plymouth used this car to show available colors in a brochure, but honestly they should have just sold them like this. It’d be even better than those VW Harlequin cars, and they could have advertised it as being harder for police to describe when they caught you speeding, since they wouldn’t know what color to call the car. Though that does sort of assume police don’t know the word “striped.”
