Please Enjoy Listening To The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette's V8 Roar

Our first drive review of the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette is up (which you should definitely go and read if you haven’t already). “Great, but what does it sound like?” you may be wondering. Fear not, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s about a minute and a half of the new Corvette doing some laps on a closed course at Spring Mountain Motorsports Ranch out in Pahrump, Nevada . It’s quite a lovely loop, with two big straights and lots of very technical corners. All in all, a very good place to test the C8's track prowess.

You can really hear how quick the Tremec, eight-speed dual-clutch can shift in instances such as these. The V8 sounds great because, well, it’s a naturally aspirated V8. You’d have to really try to make that sound bad.

I’m not driving in this clip, by the way. I was only permitted to drive on the track in a lead-follow setup and that didn’t seem very fun for you all to watch. So, I asked the Chevy support team for this footage and this is what they got back to me.

That’s all! Enjoy the noise.