Drive Free or Die.
Video

Please Enjoy Listening To The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette's V8 Roar

Kristen Lee
Filed to:2020 Chevrolet Corvette
2020 Chevrolet CorvetteChevrolet CorvetteChevroletCorvette
1.5K
6
Save

Our first drive review of the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette is up (which you should definitely go and read if you haven’t already). “Great, but what does it sound like?” you may be wondering. Fear not, we’ve got you covered.

Advertisement

Here’s about a minute and a half of the new Corvette doing some laps on a closed course at Spring Mountain Motorsports Ranch out in Pahrump, Nevada. It’s quite a lovely loop, with two big straights and lots of very technical corners. All in all, a very good place to test the C8's track prowess.

You can really hear how quick the Tremec, eight-speed dual-clutch can shift in instances such as these. The V8 sounds great because, well, it’s a naturally aspirated V8. You’d have to really try to make that sound bad.

I’m not driving in this clip, by the way. I was only permitted to drive on the track in a lead-follow setup and that didn’t seem very fun for you all to watch. So, I asked the Chevy support team for this footage and this is what they got back to me.

That’s all! Enjoy the noise.

Kristen Lee

Writer at Jalopnik and consumer of many noodles.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

I Bought A $220 Bike To Do A $1,600 Bike's Job And Everything About It Is Making Me Lose My Mind

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Doesn't Drive Like Other Mid-Engine Sports Cars

Mercedes's Fancy Steering Is Legal, But Not Legal Enough To Make It To The 2021 F1 Season

The Mid-Engine Chevrolet Corvette Started Life As This Freaky Holden Ute