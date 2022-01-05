GM is planning to crush a ll of the severely damaged C8 Corvettes from last months storms , rather than taking the chanc es of having potentially defective cars end up in peoples’ hands.

Advertisement

In December, a tornado badly damaged parts of Chevrolet’s Bowling Green, Kentucky plant – where Corvettes are produced. It’s estimated that about 120 of those new Corvettes were damaged. Factory staff are still inspecting the remaining completed cars to make sure they are okay to be shipped out.

Check out this drone footage from a weather blogger showing dozens of brand new C8s stripped down awaiting their demise.

svrweather via YouTube

Rows and rows of cars – cars that could have been yours maybe – are just sitting there, mostly dismantled with just days left to live.

Photos on the ground also capture some crazy visuals of brand new cars that are unfortunately no more.

G/O Media may get a commission 99% off Premium Python Certification Bundle Become a programmer on the cheap

Increase your earnings potential and get out of your rut with these 10 Python courses at a huge discount. Buy for $20 at StackSocial

The storm damage put another big obstacle in front of GM keeping up with production of the Corvette. Owners slated to receive the now-destroyed and soon-to- be permanently crushed cars are being contacted by their local Chevy dealers to re-submit orders.

On top of an already hard time at keeping up, the plant had to halt production to deal with damages to the facility. A fire caused damage to the building’s roof and employee entrance. Luckily all of the workers were able to get out safely.

Advertisement

These cars are essentially D.O.A., and The General is now getting rid of the bodies. And I repeat – you cannot get one of these as a parts car or a project car... and you definitely cannot turn one of them into a question C2 tribute car (no matter how badly you may want t0).