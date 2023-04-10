Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Tech

You Can Now Order Domino's Pizza Through Apple CarPlay

If you'd rather tap away at a screen while driving than make a simple phone call, Domino's has the solution for you.

By
Steve DaSilva
Comments (6)
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled You Can Now Order Domino&#39;s Pizza Through Apple CarPlay
Photo: Apple

Distracted driving aficionados can name a thousand ways to draw your attention away from the road ahead of you. Texting, changing your Spotify playlist, drinking while FaceTiming and rolling your own cigarettes. But distracted driving is a market ripe for evolution, where new ideas are constantly being developed and iterated on. Take, for example, the latest development from Domino’s: A CarPlay app that allows you to tap your way through a pizza order while driving.

Watch
Richard Petty's Pepper-and-Mayo Sandwich
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Jalopinions: Turkey vs. Ham Thanksgiving Smackdown Edition
November 22, 2022
Watch Andy Lose His Mind Over the Dodge Challenger Demon 170
Friday 1:58PM

In case you missed it:

Advertisement

Domino’s Pizza’s existing mobile app now includes CarPlay compatibility, allowing drivers to order a pie directly from their car’s screen. While the app does give the option to simply call a restaurant — y’know, how pizza ordering has worked for centuries — it also lets drivers choose one of their favorite pies to order straight from the screen.

Hungry drivers can also select one of their most recent Domino’s orders to re-buy from their dashboards. The company seems to have deliberately not included full ordering functionality, picking out sizes and toppings, to avoid having drivers be too distracted. The world simply isn’t ready for such innovations in stealing driver attention. Not yet.

Top Image
Tout Image
Over 50% off
Jasonwell Splash Pad Sprinkler

Jasonwell Splash Pad Sprinkler

Have fun this summer
Sasy to setup and features a non-slip texture to prevent slips and falls from happening. Just plug in the garden hose and off you go.

Advertisement
Advertisement

If you desperately need to order mediocre pizza before you finish your commute home but are utterly terrified of placing a phone call, it seems Domino’s now has the solution for you. If you’d rather keep your eyes on the road, however, the option to call your local pizza joint hasn’t gone away — but what kind of distracted driving fan would you be if you just did that?