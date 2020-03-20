Drive Free or Die.
Subscribe
Drive Free or Die.
Car Culture

One Of You Explain This To Me, Please

Jason Torchinsky
Filed to:Toyota Cressida
Toyota CressidaJerry MaguireCar Mystery
5.1K
34
1
Illustration for article titled One Of You Explain This To Me, Please
Image: Jabril via Hans

A reader named Hans just sent us this picture—taken by his friend Jibril—and a little video of a lovely if quite worn old Toyota Cressida wagon, complete with the optional and classy fake wood option package, crammed full of VHS copies of the movie Jerry Maguire. I think that’s the movie where the main character loudly and repeatedly asks for currency to be displayed to him? Anyway, what the fuck is going on here?

I do like that Cressida. And that dog.

So, what do you think is the reason behind this strangely specific sort of hoarding? Art installation? Ballast? A one-view-per-tape policy and a true lover of the film?

Advertisement

I’m not so sure I care about the actual reason, but I want to hear theories—wild, terrible theories. Plausible and improbable. Uplifting and seedy. Confusing and rational.

I want this VHS-crammed Cressida to be the vehicle that transports us all as far into and around the human spectrum of emotion and ideas as possible.

So, you know, have at it.

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

At $29,990, Is This 1987 Ferrari Mondial 3.2 Anything To Celebrate?

US Air Force's F-22s & F-15s Just Battled One Of Their Most Feared Foes

How To Win In A Dogfight: Stories From A Pilot Who Flew F-16s And MiGs

NASA Fixes Probe On Mars By Hitting It With A Shovel