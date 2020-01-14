One of the most famous automobile roof designs ever debuted at the Geneva Motor show in 1963 on the Mercedes-Benz 230 SL, also called the “ W 113 . ” The lid , with its concave shape, earned the car the name “Pagoda,” a term alluding to “curved roofs of Far Eastern temples.” But the shape didn’t exist for just aesthetic reasons, it also offered practical benefits including visibility and ease of ingress .



This all comes form the legen dary designer Paul Bracq, who says in the video below from auto supplier Mahle —and my German is getting a rusty so forgive me here—something to the effect of: “We needed a car with good visibility and ingress capability...at the time, we needed 10 centimeter of depth to give a roof stability. And if you flip the roof, then I have 10 centimeters better visibility and it’s easier to get into...and so the Pagoda was born.”

