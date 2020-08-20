One of may absolute favorite Hondas of all time has to be the 1300 coupe—it had amazing looks and it was technically incredible—it was Soichiro Honda’s last car he was really involved with, and Honda loved air-cooling, and here he pumped air through that engine like water. It was amazing. Also, as you can see here, when threatened, it would change its color to blend into its background, like a chameleon.
DISCUSSION
I like the vents on the rear of the car, even though the air-cooled engine was up front.
Though otherwise I find the styling agreeable, it had kind of the look of a mini Dodge Coronet or Pontiac Tempest: