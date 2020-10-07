Vote 2020 graphic
Blip: Take A Deep Breath of Breadth

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Illustration for article titled Blip: Take A Deep Breath of Breadth
Photo: Oldsmobile

Once, there was a magical time when Oldsmobile’s designers lamented at the limited width of American roads. “Wider,” they shrieked, “wider! We can build them wider, if they’d only let us! Why can’t we have a true three-lane car? Why must we be restricted so by lanes and roads and trees and buildings? Width, dammit, we crave width!” In 1971, the whole design team wes executed in secret for going against company rules to build a Delta 88 that was 24 feet wide.

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)

skaycog
$kaycog

You want wide?  This is wide.