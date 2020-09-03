Old Toyota Survives The New James Bond Trailer While Shiny Land Rovers Get Mulched

Screenshot : No Time To Die

Land Rover (and Jaguar) have been pretty big fixtures in James Bond movies, which makes sense because of the shared Britishness, but I couldn’t help but notice all the Rovers kind of get womped in today’s new No Time To Die trailer while an old Toyota triumphantly escapes destruction!



Dare I say the new Bond movie is... realistic?! Zing! Just kidding, I respect all builds. Rovers are cool, n ot widebody Montero cool, but anyway. If you haven’t seen this already, put your headphones on and full-screen it:

Enhance:



I enjoyed a chuckle.

I’m pretty sure that’s a Range Rover Sport doing a StarFox-style barrel roll, and it doesn’t look like the landing is about to be graceful. The white SUV, which I momentarily thought was a Montero (I got very excited), is definitely a Toyota. Specifically, I’m pretty sure that’s a ’90s Land Cruiser Prado which is like a slightly lighter-duty Land Cruiser. A version of it has been sold in America as the Lexus GX.

Land Rovers are clearly getting a lot of screen time, regardless. And I can’t wait to watch this gaggle of Defenders go into a glorious formation flight on a screen bigger than my laptop’s:

But I just think it’s kind of funny that, even in James Bond fantasy land, the only SUV that seems to escape from calamity and the wilderness is a modest old Toyota while the new and shiny Land Rovers get tossed and crunched.

This movie looks awesome, by the way.