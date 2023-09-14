The Cult of Cars, Racing and Everything That Moves You.
Another Ohio Used Car Dealership Is Getting Sued For Rolling Back Odometers

The lawsuit against Ohio Mega Group is the fourth of its kind in the state.

Elizabeth Blackstock
Used cars are offered for sale at a dealership on July 11, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Rolling back odometers on used cars and then selling them as if they’ve accrued far less mileage than they actually have is definitely illegal, but that hasn’t stopped some used car dealerships from doing it anyway. Over in Ohio, the Mega Group will be the fourth used-car dealership to come under scrutiny from state Attorney General Dave Yost.

The Columbus-based Mega Group came under investigation because it actually shares a lot with S Automotive, one of the other dealerships previously sued for similar issues, NBC4 reports. Other local violators of the Ohio Consumer Sales Practices Act and the Odometer Rollback and Disclosure Act include Kalango Links and Uncle B Auto.

From the story:

The suit against Ohio Mega Group, filed in Franklin County Common Pleas Court, accuses the dealership and [owner Dominic] Wiley of:

- Failing to promptly file title applications within 30 and 40 days of vehicle assignment or delivery.
- Concealing the rebuilt salvage status of vehicles from consumers.
- Falsifying odometer disclosure statements.
- Withholding accurate and complete odometer disclosures.
- Engaging in odometer tampering or alterations.
- Failing to obtain a surety bond in an amount not less than $25,000.00.
- Selling a used motor vehicle to a consumer from a location that was not Ohio Mega Group’s established place of business.

The goal of the lawsuit is to help the impacted customers achieve adequate restitution from the dealership.

Yost has been a key player in this battle. When he brought a suit against S Automotive and Kalango Links, he had received 60 complaints about alleged tampering schemes — as well as the same of cars with undisclosed rebuilt salvaged titles.

“These dealers went out of their way to make sure that customers had no idea what they were actually buying,” Yost said in a statement at the time. “Consumers didn’t realize their car would come fully equipped with buyer’s remorse.”