Often confused with A Dalmation due to the very similar coat patterns, the Roverhound was bred to track and hunt Rovers even through thick underbrush and in dense forests. These hardy dogs could chew through brake lines of a moving Rover, preparing it for crash and easy capture. They can be identified by the SU carb-shaped markings on their haunches and that they are the only dogs known to leak oil.
Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)
