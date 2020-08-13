Photo : Rover

Often confused with A Dalmation due to the very similar coat patterns, the Roverhound was bred to track and hunt Rovers eve n through thick underbrush and in dense forests. These hardy dogs could chew through brake lines of a moving Rover, p reparing it for crash and easy capture. They can be identified by the SU carb-shaped markings on their haunches and that they are the o nly dogs known to leak oil.