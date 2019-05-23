The more time I spend with concept cars, the less I feel I really get what they are or are meant to do. Is the whole idea to tempt me with something that will never exist? Am I supposed to hate this love that I feel in my heart?

Look now at the Peugeot 907, or the Peugeot 907 Concept, or the Peugeot 907 V12, whatever you want to call it. The thing debuted in Paris, 2004, and got some driving time in 2005. It was a pre-Recession folly, hitting right in the midst of the supercar renaissance of the Ferrari Enzo, Porsche Carrera GT, and Mercedes-McLaren SLR.



It was a front-engine, rear-wheel-drive car, just one ever made. It ran and drove, with 500 horsepower from a V12 made out of two V6s grafted together with a custom crankshaft. The chassis itself was advertised as cutting edge, with a carbon body and double-wishbone suspension all around. The transmission was a six-speed sequential, from racing supplier Sadev, as EVO reports.

Importantly, it had six intake trumpets breathing beneath a clear bubble in the hood, like you’d find on an original Ferrari Testarossa.



Again, was this just to make me appreciate the Peugeot 407 sedan and coupe, which shared the same goofy face smile? Was all of this pain, this longing for a Peugeot 907 worth it?



When will the 907 leave me alone, to rest in silence, and no longer dream?

