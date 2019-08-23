Nothing to see here. Just a guy in dark clothes driving a Lincoln Continental Mark III coupé parked on the dock by the lake at 6 AM, holding a rag and looking at you like he wants you gone, right fucking now. Maybe we should just go. Right? Let’s just go. Come on. Shit, he’s walking over here! Go go go go go
