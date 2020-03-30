Drive Free or Die.
Subscribe
Drive Free or Die.
Jason Torchinsky
60
2

Not leaving the house means I finally have time to mess around with the old Radio Shack TRS-80 Model 100 a friend gave me, so I wrote a crude little drawing program and scribbled out a ‘66 Beetle. Unfortunately I misjudged the limited height (the screen is only 64 pixels tall) so I didn’t have room for wheels, which is why it’s up on blocks. I’ve already been lectured that this is the unsafe way to use cinder blocks, too. 

Advertisement
Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

On This Day In 1927, Sunbeam's "Slug" Broke The 200 MPH Barrier

The Massive Soviet Sub That Inspired 'Hunt For Red October'

The U.S. Navy's Big Beautiful New Carrier Has Hilariously Messed Up Toilets

So What Were Those Secret Flying Wing Aircraft Spotted Over Texas?