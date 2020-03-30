Not leaving the house means I finally have time to mess around with the old Radio Shack TRS-80 Model 100 a friend gave me, so I wrote a crude little drawing program and scribbled out a ‘66 Beetle. Unfortunately I misjudged the limited height (the screen is only 64 pixels tall) so I didn’t have room for wheels, which is why it’s up on blocks. I’ve already been lectured that this is the unsafe way to use cinder blocks, too.

Advertisement