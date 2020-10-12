Nominate Somebody Awesome To Win A Free Special Edition Mazda Miata

Image : Mazda

Times are tough, finances are tight, and now Mazda is looking to offer a little bit of relief to those who have gone above and beyond to help and support their communities. Fifty lucky folks who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to their communities will each receive a 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata 100th Anniversary.



Advertisement

We appreciate the 100th Anniversary special edition Miata, and now the automaker is returning some of that appreciation by giving away 50 of them. Not just to anybody, but to those nominated by their communities who may deserve a little something back.

Advertisement

From Mazda:

For our 100th anniversary, Mazda is honoring the human spirit by giving back to those who’ve given their all to their community. As we move towards the end of this very difficult year, Mazda is honoring 50 individuals by sharing their stories and giving them a special piece of our history, a Mazda MX-5 Miata 100th Anniversary Special Edition. The Mazda MX-5 Miata 100th Anniversary Special Edition comes in Snowflake White Pearl Mica and is paired with Red Nappa leather seats and matching red accents inspired by the original R360 Coupe. The interior features special 100th Anniversary badges and logos throughout, giving it a look that’s destined to leave a legacy of its own. To nominate your #MazdaHero, tell us about them in a 1-minute video. See the official rules here.

For whatever reason, the instruction website requires that you upload your minute-long nominating video to either a public or unlisted but accessible YouTube channel. It also can’t feature music, or it’ll be disqualified. Just be sure you have a shareable YouTube link they can use.



G/O Media may get a commission Nirvana by Bellesa Buy for $95 from Bellesa Boutique Use the promo code INVENTORY!

If you’re worried about getting Oprah-screwed on taxes for a new vehicle that the government sees as a very juicy gift, don’t be. The value of the total package comes out to just over $52,000, according to Mazda:



Each winning Nominee (“Winner”) will receive a new Mazda MX-5 Miata 100th Anniversary Special Edition (“Prize Vehicle”), plus $12,997 cash (awarded in the form of a check) intended to be used towards taxes, and a dealership credit of up to $3,575 towards sales tax, license, and registration fees (together, “Prize”). Approximate vehicle retail value (“ARV”): $35,750. Total of Each Prize Value: up to $52,322. Winners may be given the option of trading in the $35,750 ARV of the Prize Vehicle and using it towards the purchase of a 2021 Mazda CX-5 of equal or lesser value or donating $35,750 to a charitable organization of their choosing (subject to Sponsor approval). If a winner elects to trade in the $35,750 ARV of the Prize Vehicle and use it towards the purchase of a 2021 Mazda CX-5 of equal or lesser value or donate to a charitable organization, such winner will still receive $12,997 cash (awarded in the form of a check).﻿



Advertisement

The contest officially began on October 5 and is scheduled to end at 11:59:59 p.m. EST on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Click here for more information on Mazda’s submissions website.