I Just Really Hope The 2020 Mazda MX-5 100th Anniversary Special Edition Knows How Much I Appreciate It

Image : Mazda

I am not a complicated man. I see a white convertible sports car with a red wine cloth top and I get weak at the knees. There is nothing more to it than that. Mazda, indulging in a bit of navel gazing, decided to honor its own 100th anniversary by releasing a series of cars inspired by the first car it ever built. That little R360 on the right of the image above was the first car to wear the Mazda name back in 1960. White on the bottom, red on the top. The MX-5 on the left is the result, and it is pure and good. Perhaps too pure for this hell world.

And since Kristen isn’t here anymore (RIP), there’s nobody here to stop me from heaping praise upon this delightful red soft topped wonder. Not that that ever stopped me before.

Advertisement

Ban Red Soft Tops I apologize if it seems like a bit of mixed-messaging, especially from virtually all of my dearly… Read more

While there will be 100th Anniversary special editions of Mazda’s CX-3, CX-30, CX-5, CX-8, Mazda2, Mazda3, and Mazda6 in addition to the MX-5 in Japan, only a few of these models will leak outside of Mazda’s home country. Europe will be getting the CX-30, 3, and MX-5, and depending on demand maybe the 6 and CX-5 at a later date. None have been confirmed for the U.S. market yet, but the 30th Anniversary MX-5 sold like crazy here in the states last year, so Mazda would be foolish not to bring this one as well.

What makes a 100th Anniversary Special Edition? Well, obviously the car gets an edition-specific Snowflake White Pearl Mica premium exterior paintjob, plus the gorgeous burgundy interior and top. The new 100th Anniversary logo will grace the headrests and wheel center caps in addition to a unique “100 Years 1920-2020" exterior badge behind the doors.

Advertisement

The special edition model will not feature any mechanical changes from the standard MX-5, which is fine because that car is already a gem just the way it is. I appreciate it and adore it just fine without a stronger engine or special suspension.

Advertisement

It’s a dark and cold world out there right now, and if there is one thing I want to say, it’s just that I hope the 2020 MX-5 100th Anniversary Special Edition knows that I appreciate it. If it’s having a tough time right now, I hope it sees this and knows it can count me as a friend.

Advertisement

We’re all just doing our best right now, and nobody can do more than their best. But this red-topped MX-5 is just killin’ it. And I appreciate that.