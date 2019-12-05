Nissan Still Hasn't Sold All 50 Of Its Radical GT-R50

The Nissan GT-R50 was a radical redesign of the Nissan GT-R by Italdesign when it debuted in the summer of last year, but after announcing a limited production run, Nissan still hasn’t sold all 50 of the cars it plans to produce.



Advertisement

The latest update for the GT-R50 is that the first production model will be revealed at the Geneva Motor Show in March, with deliveries beginning in late 2020 for the rest of the completely bespoke customer cars.

But what’s more interesting to me is that Nissan and Italdesign haven’t yet managed to secure 50 deposit holders for the car, which was announced for production almost exactly a year ago.



The latest news release from Nissan claims that “customer demand for the production version of the car has been strong,” but also says “a limited number” of reservations for the car still remain. They couldn’t find 50 millionaires in a year?

Advertisement

The GT-R50 is priced at 990,000 euros, or roughly $1.1 million, and features a completely redesigned look from Italdesign and a performance boost up to 710 horsepower and 575 lb-ft of torque from the original car’s 600 HP and 481 lb-ft of torque.



Advertisement

But the design has certainly been controversial from the car’s debut, and it doesn’t help that the normal GT-R’s current generation has been on sale for 12 years. Maybe everybody who wanted one has one, and maybe they don’t feel like spending a million bucks on another.

Either way, Nissan fully admits it hopes the cars, which will each be completely customized to the deposit holder’s desires, will become a collector’s car. Here’s hoping people are more interested in it down the road, then.