Nissan Rogue, Pathfinder and Infiniti QX60 Recalled for Dangerous Seats

In an ideal world, no one would ever get into a wreck. We’d just go about our days, all driving safely and responsibly with no reason to worry about what other drivers might be doing. But since we don’t live in an ideal world, we have safety features such as seatbelts and airbags that we can usually count on to make any crashes much less dangerous than they would be otherwise. But if, I don’t know, say, your seat breaks off the rails in a wreck, that could easily lead to injury. And it’s exactly what Nissan is worried might happen in some of its vehicles.

CarScoops reports that Nissan has recalled the Rogue, Pathfinder and Infiniti QX60 because faulty welds could lead to the seat breaking free if they’re involved in a wreck. The problem was reportedly first noticed in a 2023 Rogue that had too much in the driver’s seat that was later found to be caused by a broken weld. In total, the recall involves 12,400 vehicles. It includes Rogues built between September 7, 2022 and October 21, 2022, Pathfinders built between September 6, 2022 to November 8, 2022 and QX60s built between August 29, 2022 and October 31, 2022.

Nissan already has a fix available and has notified dealers about the recall, but owners reportedly won’t be contacted about the recall until June 10. As with all recalls, the dealer will do the repair free of charge for the owner even if they bought the car used. To check to see if your car is part of the recall or has any other outstanding recalls, you can also head over to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website and enter your vehicle identification number on the right side of the page.