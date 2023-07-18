The Cult of Cars, Racing and Everything That Moves You.
We may earn a commission from links on this page
News

NHTSA Opens Yet Another Special Investigation Into Tesla Over Fatal Autopilot Crashes

The feds are examining dozens of cases for what role Autopilot may have played in the deaths of at least 20 people.

By
Erin Marquis
Comments (3)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during an event to launch the new Tesla Model X Crossover SUV on September 29, 2015 in Fremont, California.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during an event to launch the new Tesla Model X Crossover SUV on September 29, 2015 in Fremont, California.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Tesla will be facing another investigation into a fatal crash involving its so-called self-driving technology, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced Tuesday.

Watch
The Hype Behind Tesla Stock Success In 2023
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Tesla Pauses Two Factories, But Still Wants to Increase Production
July 7, 2022
Tesla's Big Discounts Worked, Sort Of
April 4, 2023

The investigation revolved around the fatal California crash of a 2018 Tesla Model 3 which may have had one of Tesla’s advanced driver assistance systems engaged. NHTSA already has dozens of such investigations open, spanning more than 20 fatalities since 2016, Reuters reports:

This is the first new special crash investigation open since March. In that case, the NHTSA said it was opening a new special investigation into a February fatal crash in California involving a Tesla (TSLA.O) Model S, in which an advanced driver assistance system was suspected of having been used.

The agency is investigating the crash of a 2014 model year Tesla involving a fire truck in Contra Costa County, California. The fire department said a Tesla struck one of its fire trucks and the Tesla driver was pronounced dead at the scene.﻿

Advertisement

Last week, the federal organization asked for updated responses from the electric automaker following an update to its Autopilot system. NHTSA also re-opened an investigation into concerns over unintended acceleration last week after a hobbyist in Minnesota filed a petition with the feds after tearing down Tesla’s inverter, according to Green Car.

NHTSA isn’t the only organization looking into Tesla. The Department of Justice demanded documents pertaining to Autopilot and Full Self-Driving Beta earlier this year. The California DMV accused Tesla of false advertising last year and is currently investigating the automaker’s level 2 ADAS programs.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In the meantime, CEO Elon Musk is still promising, as recently as last week, that level 5 self-driving cars will be available from Tesla by the end of the year, despite making the same public promises for the last decade.