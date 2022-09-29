When the Lamborghini Urus first hit the street, we all thought it crazy that the company known for churning out bonkers, V12-powered supercars was trying its hand at an SUV. But now, it’s the company’s best-selling model and is getting its first major upgrade with the new Urus S.



“The Urus has proven its appeal for those seeking the decisive combination of the sportiest SUV and a Lamborghini to drive every day: the Urus S sits perfectly alongside the new Urus Performante, for those choosing the purest sublimation of performance, luxury and versatility,” said Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini.



“The Urus’ commercial success, with more than 20,000 vehicles produced, is testament to its credentials as the first and enduring Super SUV: the Urus S elevates that reputation.”

In order to “elevate” the super SUV, Lamborghini has first and foremost given it more power. Now, the entry level Urus makes 656 hp, which Lamborghini is eager to point out equates to 666 metric horsepower. Lambo must know something about the super-rich.



This means that the twin-turbo V8 engine in the Urus S now makes the same power as the Performante.

That uptick in power brings with it increased performance, and the Urus S will now hit 62 mph in 3.5 seconds and 125 mph in 12.5 . You’ll then be able to power onto a top speed of 190 mph. In an SUV, that’s i mpressive.

When it comes time to stop, a set of front and rear carbon ceramic brakes with 10-piston calipers will be able to bring you from 100 kmh (about 62 mph) to a complete stop in just 110 feet.

Despite having the power to match the Performante, Lamborghini says this car isn’t all about outright performance. Instead, it describes it as the most “versatile” Urus. There’s adaptive air suspension coupled with four different driving modes to make the most of any road. And, Lamborghini has even added three off-road driving selectors for when you really want to put the super SUV through its paces.



Is anyone going to off-road an Urus? Probably not. Is it nice that Lamborghini thinks somebody might? Definitely.

Elsewhere, there are design tweaks to differentiate the new Urus S from the old model. There’s an updated front bumper design and a stainless steel skid plate as standard. The new rear end is said to make the car “more streamlined,” while Lamborghini will also offer new 22” and 23” rims for the Urus.

Inside, there are new color and trim options to choose from, and Lamborghini has enhanced the car’s connectivity and smartwatch compatibility.



U.S. pricing yet for this new Urus is not yet available , but in Italy it will start at €195,538 plus taxes. In this day and age, that’s about $190,000, which is a damn site less than the equally-powered Performante, which starts at $260,676 plus tax.