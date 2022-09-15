It’s the absolute golden age of fast SUVs and crossovers right now. They come from all over the world and have all different types of drivetrains, but three things unite them all.
1) They’re incredibly fast
2) They’ve all got all-wheel drive
3) They’re all very expensive.
All in all, there are 19 different SUVs available in the U.S. right now with 600 hp or more. We considered lowering our parameters to 500 horsepower, but it would take a few years for me to round up every vehicle eligible for that list.
The fast SUV is arguably the king of the automotive landscape right now, and that’s probably why Ferrari decided to throw its hat in the ring (even if the company doesn’t want you to call it an SUV). The Purosangue is the latest entrant to this already-strong group. So, let’s take a look at the most powerful SUVs you can buy today.
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge - 600 HP
Starting out strong with 600 horsepower on the dot! The Cullinan Black Badge is also the most expensive vehicle on our list. It costs the better part of half a million dollars before options. Wowza, but you do get a lot for your money (namely, a Rolls-Royce).
Rivian R1S Dual Motor - “At Least” 600 HP
Rivian doesn’t publish exact power numbers. If the company changes that policy, the R1S’s position on this list could change. Until then, we’ll have to assume that “at least 600” means 601 horsepower. That’s plenty of power, and don’t feel too bad — this isn’t the only Rivian on the list.
Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S - 603 HP
Mercedes’s 4.0-liter AMG V8 is a cracker of an engine, and it’s going to show up on this list a whole let.
Mercedes-AMG GLS63 S - 603 HP
And here we are, the second vehicle with the AMG 4.0-liter V8. I love this thing because it’s absolutely massive. A full-size SUV with over 600 horsepower. Think of it as a German Durango Hellcat.
Alpina XB7 - 612 HP
BMW refuses to build an X7 M for some reason, so the XB7 is as close as we can get. Alpina is arguably more interesting than M (hot take, I know), so we’ll take it!
BMW X5 M Competition - 617 HP
BMW knows how to make a performance SUV, so they should clearly be able to put this gnarly-ass engine into the X7. I demand it. The people demand it. Make it happen BMW.
Regardless, the X5 M Competition is still an awesome-ass vehicle.
BMW X6 M Competition - 617 HP
Do you like the X5 M Competition but want more fastback? BMW has the solution for you. Here’s the X6 M Competition. It sort of got the whole coupe-SUV trend going over a decade ago. It’s still here, going strong.
Bentley Bentayga Speed - 626 HP
The twin-turbo W12 in the Bentayga Speed is one of the most wonderful engines I’ve ever had the opportunity to experience. It feels like a jet taking off. If you have the means, I do suggest picking one up.
Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT - 631 HP
Here’s one of the X6 M’s coupe-SUV followers. What’s the coolest part of the Turbo GT? Easy. It’s the center-mounted exhaust. All cars should have center-mounted exhaust pipes.
Lamborghini Urus - 641 HP
With no Urus there would be no Purosangue, and despite what people think, these are both cool vehicles. Plus, they’re good for their brands. The Urus gives Lamborghini more money and flexibility to make badass supercars.
Lamborghini Urus Performante - 657 HP
Imagine the Urus but turned up just a bit more. That’s the Performante. Another fun little Easter egg? It makes 666 horsepower if you’re using metric horses. That’s the mark of the devil. Oh Lamborghini, you’re so wacky!
Tesla Model X - 670 HP
Believe it or not, this is the slow Model X. It also has the weirdest doors of any vehicle on this list. That counts for something.
Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid - 670 HP
This vehicle has the longest name on the list. That doesn’t really matter. I just thought you should know. Porsche’s E-Hybrid system is also fantastic, and it’s even better in a performance application.
Cadillac Escalade-V - 682 HP
The Escalade V is massive, and that is why it is awesome. No, I will not be taking any questions.
Aston Martin DBX 707 - 697 HP
Aston Martin named it the DBX 707 because it makes 707 metric horsepower. Here in America, that equates to a mere 697 hp, and a slightly confusing name.
Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat - 710 HP
MOPAR OR NO CAR BABY.
Ferrari Purosangue - 715 hp
This one one of just two vehicles on the list with rear-hinged doors. It also has a screaming V12 and over 700 horsepower. If you don’t like this thing because you’re a “purist,” hush.
GMC Hummer EV SUV - 830 HP
This is 2004 Andy’s idea of the future. He would have loved this thing. As for 2022 Andy? He’s not too sure. Electric vehicles really can come in all shapes and sizes.
Rivian R1S Quad Motor - 835 HP
The R1S is such a pretty vehicle. I wish it had the same gear tunnel that the R1T has. Yeah, I know that doesn’t make any sense. I literally do not care. It would be awesome in a very dumb way.
Tesla Model X Plaid - 1,020 HP
What can be said about the Model X that hasn’t already been said? Elon Musk may be a flawed guy, and so are his cars. But, it’s very hard to argue with 1,020 horsepower and a 0-60 time of under 2.5 seconds.